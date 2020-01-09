|
Mr. Peter J. Clancy, of Waltham, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital. He was 85. Peter was born in Boston on December 28, 1933, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Harney) Clancy, and had been a lifelong Waltham resident. After high school he served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Until his retirement Peter worked for Wellesley College in their sheet metal shop and was also an experienced clay, tin and copper roofer. He was a longtime volunteer for Waltham's Meals on Wheels program and drove the senior bus. He belonged to the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge No. 1018 in Waltham and was a parishioner at Saint Mary's Church where he was a member of the choir. He leaves his wife, Lillian (Clifford) Clancy; his niece and nephew, Patricia Cononi (late Charles) and Richard Clancy (Paula), all of Waltham and their families. Peter was a brother of the late Michael, Patrick and Victor Clancy. Family and friends will honor and remember Peter's life by gathering to visit at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 9th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020