Peter M. Donahue of Waltham, died at home unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 67. Born on August 11, 1952 in Newton he was a son of the late Edward M. and Margaret H. (Hegarty) Donahue. Peter attended Xavier High School in Concord and Boston College. He became a certified Master Electrician, his life-long profession. Peter loved the water and lived his life in and around it. For many years he was the aquatics instructor at the Waltham Boys & Girls Club and served as the Waltham High School swim coach. Peter held certifications as a professional scuba diving instructor. As a boat captain, based out of Gloucester, Peter was well-traveled and dove year round in many parts of the world. His love of scuba diving was shared with many dear friends. Peter leaves his brothers, Edward P. Donahue (Clare) of Walpole and Joseph T. Donahue (Elizabeth) of Boston; and also his nephews, Francis "Frank" Donahue of New York City and William "Bill" Donahue of Walpole, and his niece, Eleanor 'Ellie' Donahue of Medford. Peter will be cremated and his family plans a Celebration of Life in Gloucester at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to Waltham Boys & Girls Club, 20 Exchange Street, Waltham, MA 02451. Peter's online tribute and guest register please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020