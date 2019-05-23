|
|
Mr. Peter R. Smith, of Natick, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Framingham Union Hospital. He was 58. Peter was born in Brighton on December 30, 1959, a son of Mary C. (Phillips) Smith of Waltham and the late George B. Smith. He was raised in Waltham and was a graduate of Waltham High before attending UMass Boston. A member of the football team at both schools he maintained a lifelong interest in the sport and was an avid Patriots fan. A Natick resident for the past fifteen years, Peter was a schoolteacher and football coach at schools in the MetroWest area. In addition to his mother, he leaves his wife, Paula J. (Rauschl) Smith; his daughter, Casey E. Smith of Natick; his sister, Christine M. LeBlanc of Waltham; his niece and nephew, Erin and Edmond LeBlanc; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Rauschl; his sisters-in-law, Linda Warren of Framingham and Sue Rauschl of Chelsea, Michigan and several cousins. He was also the brother of the late William G. Smith and brother-in-law of the late Edmond LeBlanc. Family and friends will honor and remember Peters life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, May 23rd from 5 to 8 p.m. and will conclude with a funeral service at 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the City of Waltham Scholarship Fund, c/o Treasurer's Office, 610 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or to offer condolences please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome .com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 23 to May 30, 2019