Mr. Peter S. Talanian, of Waltham, died at home on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was 95. Peter was born in Boston on March 28, 1924, a son of the late Soukias and Lucy (Michaelian) Talanian and was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Boston. Right after that he joined the United States Army where he became a mortarman with the 363rd Infantry. Soon after joining the Army he found himself in Italy where he took part in the liberation of Rome and the battles at Arno, the Northern Apennines and the Po Valley. On April 17, 1945, the day that Allied forces broke the back of German resistance in Northern Italy, Peter was wounded, earning the Purple Heart. He stayed with his unit in Europe until its return in August, 1945. When he got out of the service Peter went to Harry Bentley's School of Accounting in Boston and began playing ball with the Boston Park League, a semi-pro baseball league where returning vets found friendship, fun and therapy with their fellow comrades-in-arms. Peter was a talented shortstop and second baseman. He worked for years as a salesman for the L.E. Muran Company and later after it was acquired by Office Depot. Peter belonged to Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge where he was long active and served on various church committees and had been a member of the Men's Club and the Parish Cou- ncil. He also was a member at Oakley Country Club in Watertown where his drive was so good he was nicknamed "down the middle Pete." He was also a member of the Waltham Triad Lodge, A.F. & A.M., and the Watertown Amvets. Peter's life centered around his family. He leaves his beloved wife, Isabel (Harpootlian) Talanian; his children, Diane Krueger (Ronald) and Joyce Talanian, all of Waltham; his grandchildren, David Krueger (Lucy) of Houston Texas, Jeffrey Krueger (Gina) and Steven Krueger (Christopher), all of Waltham and his great-grandchildren, Emma and James Krueger. He was the brother of the late Edward Talanian (late Natalie). A Funeral Service was held. on Monday, July 8th, in Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge. Burial was in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 or at www.htaac.org To offer online condolences, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019