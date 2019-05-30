|
|
Philip (Phil) Carmelo Tuccio of Bunnell, FL., 85, passed on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home in Bunnell, FL. He was born in Waltham, MA to Philip Sr. and Virginia (Fucci) Tuccio on January 27, 1934. He grew up in Waltham, MA and always had a passion for horses, so at an early age of 16, he wanted to pursue his dream of traveling out West to train as a jockey. Phil truly lived life to the fullest. Surrounded by many friends, he always had a story to tell. He made a name for himself as a jockey at various well-known race tracks through- out the country and later as a trainer. He also had a love for motor-cycles, which became one of his greatest past times. He is survived by his sisters Shirley (Tuccio) Moreno and Joanne (Tuccio) Cincotti. His children James Tuccio, Sandra (Tuccio) Downing, Rosemarie (Tuccio) Rucker, Richard Tuccio, Barbara (Tuccio) Eckert, Dale Tuccio, and Janice Tuccio, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Pauline (Tuccio) Milioti and his sons Ronald Tuccio, Charles Tuccio and daughter Susan Tuccio. Per Phils wishes, he will be cremated with services to follow at a later date. At this time, the family is mourning privately and will reach out to Phils closest friends when a time and place will be set to celebrate the life of Philip Tuccio.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 30 to June 6, 2019