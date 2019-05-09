|
Phyllis E Dinsmore, 98 years of age, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Phoenix Mountain Nursing Center, Phoenix, Arizona. Phyllis was born January 29, 1921 in Dorchester, Massachusetts to Dominic and Alice Ventulla. She had one brother who passed away previous. Phyllis joined the United States Coast Guard in August 1943. She served her country for two years and was honorably discharged in September 1945. It was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, the late Francis Dinsmore, who also served our country in both the Coast Guard and the Navy. After discharge they moved to Waltham where they had five children. Phyllis was a devout Catholic and spent much time praying. She was also an avid crocheter, sharing her wares with many of her friends and acquaintances. She was very proud that she could contribute to PMNC Christmas Sale. But Phyllis' greatest joy was her family. Phyllis joins her two deceased children David and Carol Ann, but leaves behind her other loving children to cherish her memory: Gayle (Dan), Kevin (Emily), and Brian (Germaine); four grandchildren Thomas, Michael, Brian and Sophia, and three great-grandchildren Carter, Cali, and Matthew.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 9 to May 16, 2019