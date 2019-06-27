|
|
| Mrs. Phyllis E. (McKay) Gatti, of Waltham, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in her home. She was 78. Phyllis was born in Waltham on March 20, 1941, a daughter of the late Wallace and Alice (Lirette) McKay, and had been a lifelong resident. She was a 1960 graduate of Waltham High School. Until her retirement she worked for years at the Guaranty-First Trust Company in Waltham. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan and was an expert in needlepoint. She collector of all sorts of statues, especially depicting animals and wildlife. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Gatti who died on February 6, 2019. She leaves her son, Louis J. "Chip" Gatti, Jr. of Waltham; her grandchildren, Sarah and Michael Gatti; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Phyllis was the sister of the late Leo LeBlanc, Rita Fogg and Doris Franks. Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis' life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, June 27th from 5 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where a funeral liturgy will be offered at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 27 to July 4, 2019