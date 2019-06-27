Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Gatti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis E. Gatti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis E. Gatti Obituary
| Mrs. Phyllis E. (McKay) Gatti, of Waltham, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in her home. She was 78. Phyllis was born in Waltham on March 20, 1941, a daughter of the late Wallace and Alice (Lirette) McKay, and had been a lifelong resident. She was a 1960 graduate of Waltham High School. Until her retirement she worked for years at the Guaranty-First Trust Company in Waltham. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan and was an expert in needlepoint. She collector of all sorts of statues, especially depicting animals and wildlife. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Gatti who died on February 6, 2019. She leaves her son, Louis J. "Chip" Gatti, Jr. of Waltham; her grandchildren, Sarah and Michael Gatti; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Phyllis was the sister of the late Leo LeBlanc, Rita Fogg and Doris Franks. Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis' life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, June 27th from 5 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where a funeral liturgy will be offered at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 27 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now