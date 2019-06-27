|
|
Mrs. Phyllis V. (Ingham) Martin, of Waltham, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in her home at Waltham Crossings. She was 96. Phyllis was born in Lynn on September 10, 1922, the only child of Russell and Hazel (Cyr) Ingham. She was a graduate of Lynn English High School and The Chandler School of Boston. Before she married Laconia, New Hampshire native Anthony G. 'Tony' Martin she worked as a secretary to the Director of Research at the Charles M. Cox Company in Boston. Phyllis and Tony enjoyed more than sixty-two happy years together before Tony's death on June 29, 2014. Following their marriage the couple lived in Watertown for a time before moving to Waltham in 1955 where they remained lifelong residents. As an only child Phyllis would often mention how blessed she was to have inherited Tony's large family to call her own. She loved to sing, dance and play the piano . . . and in her younger years wrote and illustrated short stories. As an avid reader she relied on books on tape from the Perkins School in Watertown in later years as her eyesight began to fail. Books were her constant companion. For more than fifty years the family enjoyed summer vacations at the YMCA's Sandy Island Camp in New Hampshire where they created many cherished memories. For years she belonged to Saint Joseph's Church in Waltham where she was an active parishioner. Phyllis had been a member of the parish council, a past president of the Women's Guild, a CCD teacher and a greeter at Sunday Mass. After Saint Joseph's closed she joined Our Lady's Parish where she also greeted Sunday visitors and made many friendships. Phyllis was a former Red Cross Blood Mobile volunteer and a longtime member of the Waltham Ballroom Dancing Club and the Boston YMCA Outing Club Alumni. She leaves her children, David R. Martin (Alice) of Watertown, Virginia C. Wheeler (Gerald) and Peter G. Martin, all of Waltham and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, June 25th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind Library, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 27 to July 4, 2019