Mrs. Priscilla A. (Hall) Thomasian, of Waltham, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Meadow Green Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was 82. Priscilla was born September 18, 1936 in Waltham a daughter of the late Henry and Marie (King) Hall. Raised and educated in Waltham she married Austin Thomasian on April 15, 1963. She worked as an administrative assistant for ArkWright Mutual Insurance Company in Waltham for many years before retiring. She and Austin loved to winter in Ellenton, Florida and very much enjoyed the company of friends there including the Red Hat Society. Priscilla was also very fond of the beauty in the rugged seacoast of Maine and the wonderful seafood there. Priscilla is predeceased by her sons, Michael and Patrick Bannon and her siblings Timothy G. Hall and Shirley J. Grant. In addition to her husband of 55 years she leaves her children, Steven A. Thomasian (Natalya) of Durham, NC, Kathleen M. Cusano (David) of Waltham; her sister Madeline M. DeFelice of Acton; her grandchildren Victor Brown, Justin Cusano, Melissa Cusano, Nicole Bannon-Larsen, Christine Russell and Michael Patrick Bannon; nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, March 27th, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019