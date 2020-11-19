Mr. Richard Leigh Cahoon, of Naples, Florida and formerly of Waltham died peacefully on February 23, 2020. He was 85. Richard was born in Walth am on August 17, 1934, the only child of the late Leigh and Beryl Cahoon. He graduated from Waltham High School and then matriculated to Northeastern University where he would earn his master's degrees in 1963. Before his retirement he had worked as a mechanical engineer at RCA, GE and lastly at BCO Consulting. Richard loved dancing and while at a church dance in Boston he met a young researcher from Mass General Hospital named Marguerite Ashworth. After dating for a time they were married in Boston's Old South Church on May 14, 1960. The pair settled in Waltham where they would raise their son and daughter. He was a member of First Congregational Church in Waltham until it closed a few years ago. He enjoyed staying active and in his younger years enjoyed skiing, golfing and travelling the globe with his wife Marguerite. Retirement afforded them the opportunity to spend winters in Naples, Florida where he was a member of the Glen Eagle Golf & Country Club and which would eventually become their full time home in more recent years. Richard will be reme mbered by his family for many things; his great laugh, his ability to carry on a meaningful conversation with anyone but most of all his love for family. Being an only child he was delighted when all his grandchildren came along and his large family was made complete. He was happiest when all were gathered together and he looked forward to visiting family in Canada annually, making the trek via car and ferry. Besides his beloved wife, Marguerite Cahoon he is survived by his children, Christopher J. Cahoon and his wife, Brenda, of Burlington and Erica A. Campagna and her husband, Robert, of Canton and by his grandchildren, Jaime, Joshua and Jason Cahoon and Rachel, Nicholas and Brian Campagna. Family and friends are invited to his Graveside Services on Saturday, November 28th at 12 Noon in Mt. Feake Cemetery, 200 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
.