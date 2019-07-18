|
Mrs. Rita A. (Walsh) Curtin, of Norton, formerly of Waltham, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wingate at Norton. She was 98. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Curtin. She was born in Waltham on October 7, 1920, a daughter of the late William J. and Catherine C. (Robichaud) Walsh, and had been a lifelong resident before moving to Norton ten years ago. Rita was a 1938 graduate of Saint Mary's High School in Waltham where she made many lifelong friends. Her life centered around her family and her faith. Rita had been a member of the North Waltham and the Southside senior citizens organizations and for years she volunteered at the Waltham Council on Aging. When she lived at 'The Mill' she also volunteered long hours at the reception desk. She had also been a member of Saint Jude's Ladies Sodality. She leaves her children, Rita A. Wall (late John) of Norton, Kenneth F. Curtin (Kathy) of Hopedale, Michael J. Curtin (Jean) of Hopkinton; eighteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rita was also the mother of the late Joseph M. (Amy of Saratoga Springs, NY) and James H. Curtin and sister of the late William J., John A. and David I. Walsh, Catherine A. Champion and Lillias Raymond. Family and friends will honor and remember Rita's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, July 18th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019