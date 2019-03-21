|
Mr. Robert A. Little, of Waltham, died on Sunday March 17, 2019 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 92. Bob was born in South Boston on December 29, 1926, the son of the late Anthony A. and Anna C. (Hayes) Little. He left high school early to enlist in the Army during World War II and after the war returned home where he worked for over 32 years at Mills Transfer Company in Boston as a member of the Teamsters Union Local #25. Bob was charismatic by nature and will be rememb- ered for his humorous story-telling. He loved to watch the Red Sox, spend time at the Wonderland Dog Track with his friends and vacation with his wife Ruth to Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. He was also a very active parishioner at his home church of Saint Mary's in Waltham. His beloved wife of more than 57 years, Ruth M. (Collett) Little, died in November of 2009 and he is survived by his sister, Mary V. "Gin ny" Little of Dorchester and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was also the brother of the late Deacon James B. Little. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, March 20th from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To share a memory please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019