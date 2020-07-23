Bob was absolutely one in a billion. We had so many laughs together, to the point that we thought our bellies would split wide open. His laugh was contagious, and he reserved it for just the right occasion, when it would get the best play. As shy and reserved as he was, shunning the camera and a little awkward, he lit up a room and could change the atmosphere with one of his frequent "bon mots". His sense of humor was unlike any other person I have met, and I frequently found myself challenging him to a duel of wits...he most often won. But I scored a few points in the almost 50 years we knew each other.

My prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time. I hope you all find that miraculous moment where you are peaceful with his passing, and know that he is the star that shines upon you all in your time of sorrow.

He will be with you always, in your hearts.

Moey

Maureen Delaney

Friend