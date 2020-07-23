Robert Arnold "Bob" Storlazzi "To be nobody but yourself - in a world which is doing its best, day and night, to make you like everybody else - means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting." - E.E. Cummings Robert Arnold "Bob" Storlazzi died July 15, 2020 after a long illness from cancer. He was 55. Bob was born in Waltham on January 9, 1965, a son of the late Arnold E. Storlazzi and Margaret M. (Cummiskey) "Peggy" Storlazzi. He leaves his life partner, Emma Madaras, beloved kindred spirit, Kate Buckley, dear friend, Angela Marre, his sister, Lisa A. Sherman and her husband, Kurt, of Las Vegas, Nevada, his brothers, Kenneth R. Storlazzi and his wife, Christy, of Acton and Keith J. Storlazzi of Stoneham; his nieces and nephews, Alex Sherman, Evan, Julia, Nicholas and Keira Storlazzi and Robert "Robbie" Wilhelm and many dear friends. Bob was a non-conformist and questioned everything. He often marveled and was dismayed by how easily people became "sheeple," quietly accepting any directive and information from authority and never questioning why something was being done. He was well-read and enjoyed documentaries. He had an amazing ability to remember facts and faces and enjoyed identifying the most obscure actors in films. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and gentle and loving heart. He was an empath and could sense a person's character within minutes of meeting a new person. He organized a monthly meetup group for older singles and couples to socialize and, through that, impacted many lives in a positive way and made many wonderful friends. He was welcoming and tried to make everyone comfortable at social gatherings and was very protective of anyone he perceived as vulnerable, and particularly of those he loved and kept close to his heart. He will be dearly missed. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for calling hours on Friday, July 24th from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to one of Bob's favorite charities, Remote Area Medical Of Rockford, TN (https://www.ramusa.org
). To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
.