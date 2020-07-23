1/1
Robert A. Storlazzi
1965 - 2020
Robert Arnold "Bob" Storlazzi "To be nobody but yourself - in a world which is doing its best, day and night, to make you like everybody else - means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting." - E.E. Cummings Robert Arnold "Bob" Storlazzi died July 15, 2020 after a long illness from cancer. He was 55. Bob was born in Waltham on January 9, 1965, a son of the late Arnold E. Storlazzi and Margaret M. (Cummiskey) "Peggy" Storlazzi. He leaves his life partner, Emma Madaras, beloved kindred spirit, Kate Buckley, dear friend, Angela Marre, his sister, Lisa A. Sherman and her husband, Kurt, of Las Vegas, Nevada, his brothers, Kenneth R. Storlazzi and his wife, Christy, of Acton and Keith J. Storlazzi of Stoneham; his nieces and nephews, Alex Sherman, Evan, Julia, Nicholas and Keira Storlazzi and Robert "Robbie" Wilhelm and many dear friends. Bob was a non-conformist and questioned everything. He often marveled and was dismayed by how easily people became "sheeple," quietly accepting any directive and information from authority and never questioning why something was being done. He was well-read and enjoyed documentaries. He had an amazing ability to remember facts and faces and enjoyed identifying the most obscure actors in films. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and gentle and loving heart. He was an empath and could sense a person's character within minutes of meeting a new person. He organized a monthly meetup group for older singles and couples to socialize and, through that, impacted many lives in a positive way and made many wonderful friends. He was welcoming and tried to make everyone comfortable at social gatherings and was very protective of anyone he perceived as vulnerable, and particularly of those he loved and kept close to his heart. He will be dearly missed. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for calling hours on Friday, July 24th from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to one of Bob's favorite charities, Remote Area Medical Of Rockford, TN (https://www.ramusa.org). To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Dear Lisa, Kenny & Keith,

We are so sorry to hear of Bobby's passing and share in your sorrow. We are grateful for the many fond memories we have of our summers together in Marshfield. May these memories, along with the many wonderful memories you have be a source of comfort to you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Fondly,
The Vacirca Family
Joanne Vacirca
July 22, 2020
Joanne Vacirca
July 17, 2020
Bob was absolutely one in a billion. We had so many laughs together, to the point that we thought our bellies would split wide open. His laugh was contagious, and he reserved it for just the right occasion, when it would get the best play. As shy and reserved as he was, shunning the camera and a little awkward, he lit up a room and could change the atmosphere with one of his frequent "bon mots". His sense of humor was unlike any other person I have met, and I frequently found myself challenging him to a duel of wits...he most often won. But I scored a few points in the almost 50 years we knew each other.
My prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time. I hope you all find that miraculous moment where you are peaceful with his passing, and know that he is the star that shines upon you all in your time of sorrow.
He will be with you always, in your hearts.
Moey
Maureen Delaney
Friend
July 17, 2020
Bob, you were the prime example of the ideal uncle and godfather to have. I have lots of memories to look back on, which I will be forever grateful for. Miss you already.
Evan Storlazzi
Family
July 17, 2020
Bob, I have SO many memories of all of the trips that we got to take, just the two of us when we were young, with our grandparents.55 years worth of memories...... I am Blessed. I love you and miss you.. Your Bob, you were more like an older brother to me. Always watching out for me, and always having my back. For so many years, you tried to get me to move back home. I wish I could have, but life had other plans. I'm so very sorry I wasn't there in person. I hope you felt my love. Your big sis
Lisa Sherman
Sister
July 16, 2020
I miss you already Bob. But I have 50 years of memories to cherish. Rest In Peace.
Ken Storlazzi
Family
