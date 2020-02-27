Home

Robert Cunningham


1930 - 2020
Robert Cunningham Obituary
- Mr. Robert Cunningham, 89, of Auburndale, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Born June 25, 1930, he was a lifelong resident of Auburndale and a graduate of Newton High School, class of 1949. Veteran of the US Navy, Korean War. Robert retired as a production supervisor from Polaroid. He loved to read, fish, travel, go camping, and tinker in his basement and garage on projects big and small. He thoroughly enjoyed being with his family and time spent with his grandchildren. Known to his friends and family as Babe, he will be remembered as a person who cared for those around him, and a man with an unending list of great stories. Robert "never met a dog he didnt like", and had biscuits for any dog that walked by his porch or encountered him on his rides around town in his electric "buggy". His family, friends, the neighborhood dogs and "grand-dogs" will miss him dearly. Robert was the beloved husband of his dearly departed wife Marion (Aucoin) Cunningham; predeceased by his daughter Colleen McNamara and grandson Kyile, he was also the devoted father of Robert Cunningham and his wife Susan of Kittery, Maine, Sharon Fagan and her husband Daniel of Auburndale, Stephen Cunningham and his wife Judith of Ashland, and Kevin Cunningham and his wife Pamela of Northborough; loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren and also 1 great grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life at a later date. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roberts name to Hospice of the Good Shepard, 90 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020
