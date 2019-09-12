|
Rev. Robert E. Champagne, s.m., of Waltham, died on September 3, 2019 at the Elizabeth Seton Residence on his 97th birthday. Born in Peabody on September 3, 1922, he was one of nine children of the late Arthur B. and Aurelie (Gagnon) Champagne. Fr. Champagne was known for his caring, gentle nature and his ability to connect with anyone, going through almost anything. Underneath his kindhearted and relatable spirit was quietly a very well educated and determined man. His strong faith, which was ignited at home by his parents, was nourished during his time at Saint John's School in Peabody. He went on to attend Peabody High School graduating with the class of 1940, and continued his education at Saint Anne's School, Maryvale Seminary, and Marist College & Seminary in Framingham. Earning countless certificates and his Master in Business degree in 1953, Father Champagne never allowed his lengthy resume to impede him from the opportunity to learn something new from each and every person he met. During his almost 70 years of ministry, Fr. Champagne touched the lives of many, both young and old alike. When he made his first profession on September 8, 1945, he vowed to be faithful to God and to act in the way Jesus taught us. After his ordination on February 2, 1951, Fr. Champagne's vocation began at his first assignment at Cathedral Central High School in Detroit, Michigan. He would go on to serve as a teacher and principal at numerous schools across the country. Fr. Champagne also left his footprints at MetroWest Hospital, where he served as chaplain for more than 25 years. His sincerity and genuine kindness for all, regardless of view, background, or denomination, truly left a mark on the hospital community. Whether it was visiting with patients, passing by loved ones in the hallway, or stopping to greet visitors on his way out for the day, he was a listener, a comforter, and a stranger who quickly turned into a friend. The lasting impact he made during his active years did not end for Fr. Champagne after retirement. His mission continued hearing confessions and assisting the pastor at Saint Bridget's Parish in Framingham, where he had served since 1991. He would also help the Marist Missi- onary Sisters and aided at the retreat house on the grounds of his retirement house in Waltham. In addition to his parents, Rev. Champagne is predeceased by his siblings, Raymond, Henry, J. Arthur, Lucien, and Thomas W. Champagne and Marie Ora Powers, Eliza B. Champagne and Imelda C. Brown. He leaves his nieces, nephews, and their families. Relatives and friends will honor and remember Fr. Champagne's life by gathe- ring to visit in Saint Bridget Parish, 830 Worcester Road, (Rte. 9) in Framingham on Tuesday, September 10th at 10 a.m. where his Funeral Mass will celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, Danvers. Memorial donations may be made to the Marist Mission Office, 13 Isabella Street, Boston, MA 02116. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralhome
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019