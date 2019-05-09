|
|
On Monday, April 29, 2019, Robert Francis "Bob" McGurrin, devoted and loving husband, brother, dad, and grandfather, unexpectedly passed from this earth and was received into the arms of his Heavenly Father. Bob was born in Boston to Nora (Dowd) and Robert Martin McGurrin on February 14, 1946. He was the valedictorian of the 1963 graduating class of St. Mary's High School in Waltham. Bob was awarded a full scholarship to Manhattan College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, cum laude, in 1967, and later received a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University. He married the love of his life, Sheila Marie Fratantuono. Bob and Sheila recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Paris with a special marriage blessing during Mass in Notre Dame Cathedral. Bob had a brilliant and distinguished 36-year career at Raytheon and was Senior Vice President of Engineering when he left there in 2003. He then joined the faculty of Cathedral High School in 2004, where he taught mathematics and physics, serving five years as Principal. Bob's joy and unbounded energy were infectious. His commitment to his family, friends, and community was unparalleled. Over the years, Bob coached CYO basketball, taught CCD, and was President of the PTO at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted School in Waltham. For many years Bob served as a member of the Waltham School Committee. He was a communicant at St. Mary Church, where he served as an altar boy, and was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Parish Finance Committee, and the Ugandan Initiative. Bob could be spotted wearing the green in the Boston Garden on many occasions cheering on his hero, John Havlicek. Bob loved to travel with his Sheila Marie, including multiple trips to Europe, the Holy Land, and annual jaunts to New York City, enjoying theater, museums, and the opera. In addition to his beloved wife, Sheila, Bob leaves his children, Mary Catherine Novack and her husband, Michael, Robert J. McGurrin, and his wife, Alison, his two beautiful granddaughters Audrey Joyce McGurrin and Catherine Elizabeth Novack. Bob was the brother of Joan T. McGurrin of Nashua, NH and the late RoseAnn Ehrhard of Longmeadow, Massachusetts. He was also the brother-in-law of Mary Buttiglieri and her husband, the late Michael Buttiglieri of Marlboro, MA. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, and a nephew. A Funeral Mass was celebratred on Monday, May 6th, in Saint Mary Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial was in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To honor Bob's memory, donations in his name may be made to Cathedral High School in Boston, MA, 74 Union Park Street, Boston, MA 02118, Attn: Development Office. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFunralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 9 to May 16, 2019