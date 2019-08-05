|
Mr. Robert J. Brown, of Waltham, died peacefully in his home one Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was 77. Bob was born in Waltham on November 8, 1941, the son of the late Robert and Dorothy (McKenney) Brown. Before his retirement he had worked for over thirty years in the research and development department at The Raytheon Company. Bob loved all things outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his passions but time on the water in his canoe or kayak was his oasis. He also loved the open road and a cruise on his motorcycle. He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth W. Brown (Barbara) of Clearwater, Florida and Lea A. Finucane (late Robert) of Warwick, Rhode Island; many nieces & nephews; grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, August 1st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019