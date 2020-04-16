|
Robert J. LeBlanc, 87, of Millis, formerly of Waltham, died on April 6, 2020 at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. Bob was born in Waltham on December 5, 1932, a son of Nova Scotia natives, Moise and Mary (Murphy) LeBlanc. He was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School in Waltham and served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for years as a self-employed carpenter and builder and later worked with his son Craig at Allen Harbor Marina in Harwich Port. At the marina Bob was able to enjoy his passion for fishing and boating. Bob was also a member of the French-American Victory Club in Waltham. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Esther Krinsky and Jeanne Burley. He leaves his wife, Bernadette A. (Connor) LeBlanc; his children, Susan Griffith (Joseph) of Amesbury, Robert LeBlanc, Jr. (Louann) of Sandwich, Bruce LeBlanc (Tomoko Okada) of Tacoma, Washington, Joyce Kramer of Sandwich and Craig LeBlanc (Vicki) of South Yarmouth; his step-children, Justin and Christopher Desrosiers, both of Millis; his grandchildren, David LeBlanc, Robert LeBlanc, Juliann LeBlanc, Roxanne Wilson (Zachary), Stephannie LeBlanc, Christian Griffith, Brandon Kramer, Katelyn Kramer, Bryson LeBlanc and Rylan LeBlanc; his siblings, Rita Guzzi of West Newton, Kenneth LeBlanc of Allston, James LeBlanc of Plymouth, and Karen LeBlanc of Yarmouth and many nieces, nephews and their families. As result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community Bob's funeral services will be private.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020