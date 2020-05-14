|
Mr. Robert M. Fitzgerald, of Waltham, died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital following complications of Covid-19. He was 73. Robert was born in Waltham on December 11, 1946 a son of the late James R. and Katherine P. (Hickey) Fitzgerald. He graduated from Waltham High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. Bob served in the National Guard Reserves and he married Waltham native Cheryl A. Leskoski in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church on September 21, 1968. He worked for many years in management at Verizon in Boston before retiring 1995. Happy times were spent aboard his thirty-six foot Chris-Craft boat named 'Crom Aboo'. Bob loved the water and all things outdoors. He was a former member of the Watertown Yacht Club where he served as a past commodore. He had a great sense of humor and insisted that rather than wish him happy birthday each yearit was a happy anniversary. He kept active daily with neighborhood walks and enjoyed sports including football and hockey. Bob also had a keen interest in history. Bob was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Sandra J. (Luskin) Fitzgerald; his brother, James R. Fitzgerald and sister-in-law, Joan Leskoski. In addition to his wife of 51 years, Cheryl he leaves their children, Robert M. Fitzgerald of Waltham and Robyn M. Reddick (Bryant) of Shrewsbury; his grandchildren, Justin, Ryan and Matthew Fitzgerald and Hannah and Alayna Reddick; his brother, Neil D. Fitzgerald (Darlene) of the Bronx, New York; in-laws including Janet J. Fitzgerald of Sudbury, Stephen Leskoski of Plymouth, Hugh Barnes (Rebecca) of Waltham and Karen Giardina (Stephen) of Newton; nieces & nephews. Bob's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church will be announced. Memorials in his name may be made to Maristhill Nursing Home & Rehabilitation, Patient Activity Fund, 66 Newton St, Waltham, MA 02453 or American Heart (and Stroke) Foundation, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Covid-19 Relief in c/o WATCH CDC?24 Crescent Street, Suite 201, Waltham, MA 02453. Bob's online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome. com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020