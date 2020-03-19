|
|
Mr. Robert M. Gallant, of Waltham, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He was 67. Bob was born in Waltham on February 18, 1953, one of three sons born to the late Irene (O'Brien) and Joseph E. Gallant, Sr. A lifelong Waltham resident, he was a 1971 Waltham High School graduate and had worked at A.V. Rizzo of Waltham and at Bentley University as a maintenance and grounds foreman until his retirement. He had been a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge No. 953 in Waltham and of the Laborers Union Local No. 560. Bob was a fan of NASCAR and loved spending time with his beloved canine companion, Jessie. Bob leaves his daughter, Ashley Stinehour; his brothers, Joseph E. Gallant, Jr. and Donald H. Gallant and his nieces and nephews, Michael Gallant, Kerri Parmensi, Vanessa Gallant, Patrick Gallant, and Cara Gallant. Family and friends honored Bob's life by gathering for calling hours on Monday, March 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. before his funeral service was celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), Waltham. Burial took place in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020