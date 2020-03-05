|
Mr. Robert P. Ventresco, Sr., of Waltham, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Care Dimensions Hospice Residence in Lincoln. He was 76. Bob was born on March 17, 1943 in Chelsea a son of the late Benedetto and Florence (Mingotti) Ventresco. Raised in Medford he graduated from Medford High School and then honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Newton native Mary A. Peters in Our Lady Help of Christians Church on April 29, 1972 and they have made Waltham their home for over 40 years. Bob worked in investigations for many years with the Registry of Motor Vehicles before retiring. He then owned and operated Adventure Rental Car Agency in Allston/Brighton for several years. He will be remembered as a quiet and gentle man who enjoyed working around his home and yard. In addition to his wife of 47 years, Mary he leaves their son, Robert P. Ventresco, Jr. of Quincy; his sister-in-law Carol A. Peters of Newton; also survived by four siblings; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Robert's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, March 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name to Home Base, 1 Constitution Road, Charlestown, MA 02129 would be appreciated. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020