|
|
Mr. Robert P. Ventresco Sr., of Waltham, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Care Dimensions Hospice Residence in Lincoln. He was 76. Bob was born on March 17, 1943 in Chelsea a son of the late Benedetto and Florence (Mingotti) Ventresco. Raised in Medford he graduated from Medford High School and then honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War serving the forward aviation unit. during 1962 and 1963. He married Newton native Mary A. Peters in Our Lady Help of Christians Church on April 29, 1972 and they have made Waltham their home for over 40 years. Bob worked in investigations for many years with the Registry of Motor Vehicles before retiring. He then owned and operated Adventure Rental Car Agency in Allston/Brighton for several years. He will be remembered as a quiet and gentle man. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, Mary, he leaves their devoted son, Robert P. Ventresco Jr. of Brookline; his cherished sister-in-law Carol A. Peters of Newton; also survived by four siblings; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Robert's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham, on Thursday, March 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name to Home Base | Veteran & Family Care (a partnership of the Boston Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital), 1 Constitution Road, Charlestown, MA 02129 would be appreciated. Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham. www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020