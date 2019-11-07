|
Mr. Robert W. Delano died Monday, November 4, 2019 in The Neville Center at Fresh Pond in Cambridge. He was 77. Born on June 18, 1942 in Waltham he was a son of the late Adelbert and Margaret (Burke) Delano. Raised in the Warrendale neighborhood of Waltham he was a graduate of Waltham High School and later earned his degree from Newbury College. Bob served in the United States Navy in Italy and other parts of Europe where he also enjoyed playing on the travelling football and baseball teams. Bob married Belmont native Marie DeLuca on August 15, 1965 in Saint Lukes Church in Belmont. They lived a few years in Watertown before moving back to make Waltham their home. Bob enjoyed a career in executive sales for in marketing and advertisement Brown & Bigelow based out of St. Paul, Minnesota. He then worked many years as an auto sales executive in greater Boston for a number of dealerships before retiring in 2005. He loved to play golf and was a proud left handed player. Many friendships and good times were shared on and off the course at Lexington Golf Club where he was a long time member. His love of sports and family led him to coach for the North Waltham Little League. Bob also enjoyed his membership in the Waltham / Watertown Lodge of Elks #0953. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his twin sister, Cynthia Crowley. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Marie and their son, Derek S. Delano (Amy) of Burlington; his grandchildren, Drew and Margaret Delano; his sister, Deborah Oliva (Daniel) of Houston, Texas; his sister-in-law, Roseann Bishop (Julian) of Waltham; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Robert's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, November 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning where his funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. www. joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019