Frannie,

We are terribly sorry for your loss and equally sorry we were unable to be there for you today due to a medical procedure. We always enjoyed you and Bob's company.



We looked at the pictures you posted and you seem to have an abundance of positive memories. May those comfort you in the days ahead. I know my mother never misses an opportunity to discuss all the happy times she had with my Dad, and that seems to give her great comfort.



You have our heartfelt condolences and our thoughts and prayers are with you.



Jerry and Mary Morreale

