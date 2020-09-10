1/1
Robert W. Trundle
1938 - 2020
Robert W. Trundle, of Framingham, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. He was 81 years old. Bob was born in Newton on October 1, 1938 to the late Percy and Christina (Ross) Trundle. Raised in Newton with his three siblings, he joined the United States Navy in 1956 upon his graduation from Newton High School. After his discharge he began his long and successful career back home as a barber. A well-known and much loved fixture in his shop, originally Community Barbers in Newton Corner and later Trundle's Hair Trends in Waltham, where he quickly became a familiar face and friend to many in the community. When he wasn't standing behind the barber's chair, Bob and the love of his life Frannie, embarked on many worldwide adventures. During their sixty-eight cruises, they traveled to many destinations, both warm and cold, creating many loving, happy memories. He also enjoyed trips to the casino where he enjoyed good food, great laughs, and even better dancing. Bob and Fran enjoyed a special and loving relationship throughout a 35 year marriage and again, at their 25th anniversary expressed their love for each other by renewing their marriage vows while on a Caribbean Cruise. Bob was a man with many hobbies and talents, lived life to the fullest and loved his dogs, Dakota, Bianca, and Evie. As a young man he was an avid sled-dog racer and cared for forty plus dogs at his kennel in Lancaster, treating each and every canine as if they were family. He was also a wonderful chef and loved whipping up one of his creations in the kitchen or on the grill during the Holidays and at numerous family gatherings. Bob was an active member of the community and was a member of the Newton Elks Club for more than sixty years. He was a resident of Waltham before moving to Framingham in 1997. He was a light-hearted man that appreciated the wonderful gifts life gave him. He leaves his beloved wife, Frances A. (Lombardi), his children, Thomas W. Trundle (Kara Jones) of Simi Valley, California, Robin Fenwick of Worcester, and Stephen Trundle of Clinton, his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Trundle, Elizabeth Carlson, Owen York, Samantha and Margaret Fenwick, Tristan, Braeden, and Kenley Trundle, his great-grandson, Bentley Carlson, his siblings, Edward Trundle of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Patricia Reed of Canton. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Geraldine Lombardi, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Lombardi (Dianne), Marie Millian (Robert), Linda Connors (Joseph), and Jerome Lombardi (Keeley), and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was also the brother of the late Jane Ellis. Family and friends honored and remembered Bob's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Tuesday, September 8th. His funeral service was private. To offer online condolences, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
September 8, 2020
Frannie,
We are terribly sorry for your loss and equally sorry we were unable to be there for you today due to a medical procedure. We always enjoyed you and Bob's company.

We looked at the pictures you posted and you seem to have an abundance of positive memories. May those comfort you in the days ahead. I know my mother never misses an opportunity to discuss all the happy times she had with my Dad, and that seems to give her great comfort.

You have our heartfelt condolences and our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Jerry and Mary Morreale
Jerry and Mary Morreale
Family
September 8, 2020
Bob was a great guy with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed by many. He and Fran always made us feel like family. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you Fran. We Love You.

Eunice and Johnny
Eunice and Johnny Milliken
Friend
September 8, 2020
Dear Fran,
I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was such a good neighbor and I will miss chatting with him "over the fence". May your many years of happy memories bring comfort to you.
Marilyn Hodges
Friend
September 8, 2020
Dear Frankie & Tom,

We are so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the memories you are blessed to have with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. RIP Bob. Love Cheryl & Ray Buscemi
Cheryl Buscemi
Friend
September 7, 2020
September 7, 2020
Dear Frannie, We are so sorry to hear of Bob's passing! We have fond memories of times at the pool at Garden Grove and many visits to get haircuts! Always loved to hear Bob's stories especially about your cruise adventures. The family video is beautiful with so many loving memories of your life together and fun you had! Please know that we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult and sad time. Our prayers are with you!

Fondly,
Buddy and Julie Baxter
Julie Baxter
Friend
September 4, 2020
Dear Fran,

My heartfelt condolences to you for the passing of Bob. When the person you are closest to is gone, hold on to their memories and know that they are always with you.

Bob was a wonderful man, so fun to be with. He will certainly be missed by everyone who knew him.

Love,
Diane MacKay
Diane Lyons MacKay
Friend
September 4, 2020
Bob was a wonderful uncle and friend. Always sharp as a tack and having a great wit, he was a joy to be around. I remember fondly those days in the barber chair, talking about life, school, and girls. He was an expert in all of them. From weddings, to breweries, to family parties, Bob was the life of them; reliable and kind. We love you, Bob.

All the best,

John
John Connors
Family
September 4, 2020
Although I hadn’t seen him in many years, Bob was a long time friend leaving me with fond memories. May he RIP.
Leslie (Larosee, Dwyer) Marshall
Friend
September 4, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Frannie and Tommy. Bob will be surely missed. It won't be the cousins without him but we have some great memories. Much love, Margie and Jerry
Marjorie Perfetuo
Family
September 4, 2020
I will always treasure hearing Bob's stories and his ability to make people around him laugh. His love of life was contagious. You always got some great life lessons in the barber chair at Trundle's Hair Trends. I will miss you, Uncle Bob, but I will always have great memories of you.

So sorry for your loss Frannie. We all love you very much.

With Love,
Billy
Billy Connors
September 3, 2020
Dear Robin & Stephen
My sympathy to you and all of your family... The years have flown
by...but the memories live on....hang on to the happy ones. Whenever
I drive by Mom's old house on Calif. St. I think of your Dad picking
Claire and Loretta and I up - with Mom to ride us to Newton High. !
...seems like yesterday Take care, Love and prayers
Peggy Cleary.
peggy cleary
Friend
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to you Fran, and family.May strength help you thru this very heartbreaking time. May he RIP, and fly with the angels. Lord take him home.Amen
leigh miller
Friend
September 3, 2020
Fran, we are so sorry for your loss, we know it is a great one. We love you and Rest In Peace Bob!
Derek and Marlowe
Friend
September 3, 2020
May you Rest In Peace bob , you were one of a kind always happy and smiling .you will be missed by all who knew you ❤

Heartfelt condolences to you Frannie

Love Steve and robin Lyons
Robin Lyons
Friend
