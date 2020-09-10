Robert W. Trundle, of Framingham, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. He was 81 years old. Bob was born in Newton on October 1, 1938 to the late Percy and Christina (Ross) Trundle. Raised in Newton with his three siblings, he joined the United States Navy in 1956 upon his graduation from Newton High School. After his discharge he began his long and successful career back home as a barber. A well-known and much loved fixture in his shop, originally Community Barbers in Newton Corner and later Trundle's Hair Trends in Waltham, where he quickly became a familiar face and friend to many in the community. When he wasn't standing behind the barber's chair, Bob and the love of his life Frannie, embarked on many worldwide adventures. During their sixty-eight cruises, they traveled to many destinations, both warm and cold, creating many loving, happy memories. He also enjoyed trips to the casino where he enjoyed good food, great laughs, and even better dancing. Bob and Fran enjoyed a special and loving relationship throughout a 35 year marriage and again, at their 25th anniversary expressed their love for each other by renewing their marriage vows while on a Caribbean Cruise. Bob was a man with many hobbies and talents, lived life to the fullest and loved his dogs, Dakota, Bianca, and Evie. As a young man he was an avid sled-dog racer and cared for forty plus dogs at his kennel in Lancaster, treating each and every canine as if they were family. He was also a wonderful chef and loved whipping up one of his creations in the kitchen or on the grill during the Holidays and at numerous family gatherings. Bob was an active member of the community and was a member of the Newton Elks Club for more than sixty years. He was a resident of Waltham before moving to Framingham in 1997. He was a light-hearted man that appreciated the wonderful gifts life gave him. He leaves his beloved wife, Frances A. (Lombardi), his children, Thomas W. Trundle (Kara Jones) of Simi Valley, California, Robin Fenwick of Worcester, and Stephen Trundle of Clinton, his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Trundle, Elizabeth Carlson, Owen York, Samantha and Margaret Fenwick, Tristan, Braeden, and Kenley Trundle, his great-grandson, Bentley Carlson, his siblings, Edward Trundle of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Patricia Reed of Canton. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Geraldine Lombardi, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Lombardi (Dianne), Marie Millian (Robert), Linda Connors (Joseph), and Jerome Lombardi (Keeley), and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was also the brother of the late Jane Ellis. Family and friends honored and remembered Bob's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Tuesday, September 8th. His funeral service was private. To offer online condolences, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
