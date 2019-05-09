Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint George's Church
74 School Street
Framingham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint George's Church
74 School Street
Framingham, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
Mount Feake Cemetery
Roger L. Champeon, 79, formerly of Waltham died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Wingate at Sudbury. Born June 25, 1939 in Waltham he was a son of the late Leland and Elsie (Weatherbee) Champeon. He married Jeanne M. Poirier on June 7, 1964 in Saint Charles Chapel. Longtime Waltham residents they moved to Framingham in 1993. Roger worked as an electrician at Babson College in Wellesley for many years retiring in 2001. In addition to his wife of 54 years Jeanne, he leaves his sons, Capt. WPD Steven R. Champeon (Ann) of Northborough, Todd L. Champeon of Waltham and Chad M. Champeon (Henny) of Maynard; grandchildren, Kyle, Cory, Nicholas and Natalie; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Roger's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte.20), Waltham on Sunday, May 5th from 3 to 7 p.m. An additional visiting hour is Monday morning at 9 a.m. in Saint George's Church, 74 School Street, Framingham followed by his Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham is private. Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneral home.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 9 to May 16, 2019
