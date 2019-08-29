Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Mr. Roland Bernard, formerly of Waltham, Framingham and Marlborough died Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Metrowest Medical Center. He was 64. Roland was born June 30, 1955 in Waltham a son of the late Lucien and Agnes (Robichaud) Bernard. Raised in Waltham he was a graduate of Waltham High School. He worked for many years as a transportation safety agent at Logan International Airport in Boston before retiring. He had previously worked as a welder. Roland's hobbies and interests included planes, in particular C-47's, photography, music by The Beatles and pizza. He leaves his daughter, Rolanda E. Ross and her fianc Kaet Le of Canton; his sisters Diane Bernard of Waltham and Linda Rotunno and her husband, Robert, of Melrose; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Roland's life by gathering for calling hours on Friday, August 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham and again on Saturday at 8 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. For online tribute, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
