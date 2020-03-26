Home

Roland J. Bourgeois


1959 - 2020
Roland J. Bourgeois Obituary
Mr. Roland J. Bourgeois, of Waltham, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. He was 60 years old. Roland was born in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 22, 1959. When he was two, his parents, Lodia M. (Despres) and the late Edward J. Bourgeois brought their young family to Waltham. He had been a resident ever since. Roland was a 1977 graduate of Waltham High School and had worked for the City of Waltham in the Public Works Department. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church on River Street. Roland is reunited in Heaven with his father, Edward J. Bourgeois. He leaves his daughter, Melissa Bourgeois (Arrow Kleeman) of Brooklyn, New York; his granddaughter, Indigo Kleeman; his mother, Lodia M. (Despres) Bourgeois; his sisters and brothers, Janice M. Nardone (Kevin) of Natick, Daniel E. Bourgeois (Tina) of Waltham, Denise M. Towne (Richard) of Natick, Annette M. Hamilton (Milton) of Wenham, Pauline M. Bourgeois of Waltham and Mark T. Bourgeois (Lanelle) of Wichita, Kansas and many nieces, nephews and their families. Roland's family will gather privately to honor and to remember his life in The Joyce Funeral Home, Waltham. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. In an effort to normalize the conversation and need for support around mental health, Melissa has requested that in lieu of flowers, friends and family donate to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance in memory of Roland Bourgeois, who suffered from both of these illnesses, www.dbsalliance.org. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
