Romeo "Ray" Delaney, of Waltham, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on April 27, 2020. He was 87 years old. Ray was born in Notre Dame, New Brunswick on April 4, 1933, a son of the late Joseph and Celina (Poirier) Delaney. Growing up he loved playing hockey and maintained the love of the game throughout his life. In the early 1950's he immigrated to the States where he and his wife, Gemma, would settle in Waltham and raise their seven children. He served with the United States Army in South Korea as part of the UN peace keeping force from 1956 to 1958. He worked hard to provide for his family and until his retirement he had worked at Lincoln Electric as a warehouse manager. Ray and his wife were long time members of the French-American Victory Club where they made many life-long friends. He will be remembered by all who knew him as being tough as nails and having a heart of gold. The beloved husband of the late Gemma D. (Marquis) Delaney, he leaves his children, Debra Sama (William) of Mequon, Wisconsin, David Delaney (Gail Silvio) of Dracut, Paul Delaney (Laurie) of Hollis, New Hampshire, Philip Delaney (Amy) of Canton, Susan LeRoux (Mark) of Nashua, New Hampshire; also his grandchildren, Michael, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Matthew, Josh, Jen, Kevin, Brian, Joseph, Jack, Holly, Danielle, Nicholas, Christopher, Kenneth and Kayla; his great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Ethan, Lucas, Leia, Evelyn, Abigail and Charlie; his sisters, Isabel Pettipit of Wayland and Juliette O'Byrne of Waltham and many nieces, nephews and their families. Ray was also the father of the late Phyllis Keirstead and Stephen Delaney and a brother of the late Florence Reesor, Irene Arsenault and George, Dick and Albanie Delaney and Rita Tobin. Ray's immediate family gathered for a private funeral service on Wednesday, May 6th. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. The day and time of a public Memorial Mass in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020