|
|
Mr. Ronald G. Vokey, Jr., of Waltham, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at House in Lincoln. He was 77. Ron was born in Saint John's, Newfoundland on June 17, 1942, a son of the late Ronald and Pearl (Mercer) Vokey. When he was eight his family moved to the States, settling in Newton. He graduated from Newton High School and continued his education at Wentworth Institute of Technology, the University of Rhode Island, and the University of Arizona where he received his bachelors and master's degrees in urban planning. Ron worked for the City of Waltham for more than forty years and retired as the city's Planning Director eight years ago. Outside of work he had a true passion for sailing; he kept his boat in meticulous shape and always enjoyed the salt water air of Pleasant Bay in Orleans where he kept his vessel moored. He was also a talented carpenter and designed and built the family home on the Cape. He leaves his beloved wife, Janet Barry and their daughter, Morgan DeMella (Joseph) of Burlington; his sister, Shirley Overall of Leesburg, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Pauline Barry; his sisters and brothers-in-law, John and Michelle Barry and Kathleen and Michael Marchioni and his nieces and nephew, Robin Bear, Matthew Barry, Stacia Barry and Valerie Merchion. Visitation was held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham, on Thursday, February 13th. Burial was private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020