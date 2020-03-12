|
Mrs. Rose M. (Dalfino) Cirolo, of Belmont, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Care One of Lexington. She was 91. Rose was born in Waltham on July 15, 1928, the daughter of the late Carmelo and Carmela (Papia) Dalfino. As a child her family moved to Belmont where she had been a resident ever since. While working at American Cleaners in Watertown she met Salvatore Cirolo, the pair wed and made Belmont their home where they would raise their daughter, Lillian. She had originally worked as a seamstress and before retiring had worked as a nurse's aide at Belmont Nursing Home and later at the Don Orione Nursing Home in East Boston. She loved her work and even after retirement enjoyed returning to Don Orione to volunteer and visit with her old patients and co-workers. Rose will be remembered as being loving, kind, generous, boisterous and a true conversationalist. Her heart could fill a room with the love she had to give. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Cirolo and is survived by her daughter, Lillian Cirolo of Winthrop and also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James, Joseph, and Charles Dalfino, Josephine Giangregorio and Ida Centauro. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, March 6th, in procession to The Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont. Burial followed in Belmont Cemetery. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com.
