Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Roselyn E. Weagle


1918 - 2020
Roselyn E. Weagle Obituary
Mrs. Roselyn E. (Richard) Weagle, of Waltham, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in The Leland Home after a period of failing health. She was 101. Roselyn was born March 11, 1918 in East Galloway, New Brunswick, Canada a daughter of the late Isadore and Catherine (Richard) Richard. She attended the agricultural school in St. John, New Brunswick prior to immigrating to the United States to join her siblings in 1950 settling in Waltham. She was married to Robert C. Weagle until his death on January 29, 1992. She retired from Hewlett Packard and spent many years working in childcare for several families in Waltham. Roselyn was a devoted member of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish and the Espousal Retreat Center in Waltham where she participated in the Cenacle Group and many other activities of devotion to her faith and her community. She enjoyed travelling with her husband throughout the United States and Canada and spent many summer vacations in Gloucester with her family. A ballroom dancing enthusiast, she danced regularly until the age of 93. She also enjoyed knitting, gardening, word games, and especially spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her late husband, Bob she is predeceased by her siblings, Lucy O'Brien, Edgar, Joseph and Yvon Richard, Rita Arsenault and Jeanie Petrie. She leaves her sister, May Melanson of Lowell; many nieces & nephews; great- nieces & great-nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, January 13th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
