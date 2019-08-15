|
|
The family of Ruth Gardiner Irvin is saddened by her passing on August 4, 2019. She was 89 years old. Ruth was born and raised on Myrtle Street in Waltham, Massachusetts. She attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts and then earned her nursing degree from New England Deaconess Hospital. Ruth spent much of her adult life in Evanston, Illinois with her husband Earl Irvin. Recently, Ruth moved to Green Bay Wisconsin to live near her son Doug after the death of her husband. She leaves her son Douglas Irvin, her step-daughter Gayle Irvin of New York and her late step-daughter Janet Heinzelman of Davenport, Iowa and four step-grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her sister, Mary Stevens of Westport, Connecticut and her brother John of Waltham, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her sisters Helen and Emily and her brothers William, Robert, and Benjamin. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in early October at the Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019