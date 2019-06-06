|
Lots of words come to mind describing Sal Rotolo. Loyal, kind, dedicated, talented and generous are just a few. In his early thirties when he emigrated from Aragona, Sicily to Waltham in the summer of 1985 he embraced the challenges of a new home, a new language and a new culture with a smile and determination. Known with affection by family as "Toto", he was a master mason by trade but quickly became talented in all manner of construction. Sal's greatest joy and accomplishment came by providing for his wife and children. He had the ability to build or fix almost anything and was on everyone's short list of people to call when help was needed. Sal never said no. His home was his castle and it's the place he loved to entertain. He was a master at the grill and was known for his homemade sausages. True to his Italian heritage Sal could cook up a meal and create an experience that left his guests with a smile and satisfied appetites. He loved trips 'home' to Aragona with his wife Pina and the couple enjoyed dancing together whenever the opportunity came. They made a terrific pair. The also enjoyed many happy trips to the Caribbean and to their home on the Cape. His favorite sport was soccer, or football in Sal's world, and his favorite team was Inter, from Milan. Mr. Salvatore Rotolo, of Waltham, passed to eternal life with his family by his side on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was born in Aragona on November 8, 1953, a son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Vella) Rotolo. He was 65. He leaves his beloved wife of almost forty years, Pina (Gueli) Rotolo, his children, Marilee (Maria Rita) Rotolo of Waltham, Anthony Rotolo of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Laura Rotolo (Lyndsey Nolan) of Manchester, New Hampshire; his grandson, Jackson Mazzola; his brother and sisters, Angelo Rotolo (Emiliana Capone) of Aragona, Italy, Giuseppina Rotolo (Pantaleo Capone) of Lecce, Italy and Maria Rotolo (Umberto Faija) of Aragona, Italy; his brother-in-law, Raffaele Gueli (Silvana Lanza) of Capo d'Orlando, Italy; his step-grandchildren, Aiden and Logan Nolan; many nieces, nephews and their families along with his loyal canine companions, Jules and Nica. Sal was pre-deceased by his father and mother-in-law, Vincenzo and Antonina (Diana) Gueli; his brother-in-law, Giuseppe Gueli and sisters-in-law Domenica and Assunta Gueli. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, June 4th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial was private. Memorial donations may be made to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, Utah 84096. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019