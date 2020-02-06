|
Sheila A. (O'Connell) Taves, of Waltham, died at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was 59 years old. Sheila was born in Waltham, one of four daughters born to Joseph O'Connell of Waltham and the late Virginia H. (Giminarda) Keyes. A lifelong Waltham resident, she graduated from Waltham High School with the Class of 1978. She had worked for the Raytheon Company and at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton. Sheila enjoyed trips to New Hampshire and to the Cape where she found great peace, light, joy, and refreshment spending time at the beach in Truro. She loved animals of all kinds and had a truly special connection with her best friend, her late Cockapoo Diego. She leaves her children, John P. Taves and Matthew J. Taves, both of Somerville, her sisters, Colleen J. O'Connell of Waltham, Karen J. Jurovcik of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Michaela P. Deeb of Brockton, and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, February 5th, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial was private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020