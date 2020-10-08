Shirley Lapinskas

Mrs. Shirley McPherson Lapinskas passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Florida. She was 82 years old. Shirley was born on December 9, 1937 in Brighton. She was the second child of the late David and Eleanor (Toohey) Fienman. At an early age the family moved to Trapelo Road in Waltham where she was raised. After graduating from Waltham High School in 1955, Shirley went on to the Chandler School for Women in Boston and then to work at the Watertown Arsenal. It was there that she met and married John McPherson in 1964. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Maryland to further their careers with the United States Government. She worked as an administrator at the Defense Intelligence Agency for the Department of Defense. After retirement they moved to Parrish, Florida. John and Shirley spent thirty-three years together before his death in 1997. Shirley was very active in her community, and created and managed a thrift shop at Saint Frances X. Cabrini Church successfully helping to fund a new church and parish center. She then devoted her love and companionship to her Mom until her passing at the age of 100 in 2016. She loved hosting dinner parties, participating in local trivia games | always wearing great outfits | and always totally organized. She also volunteered at the Sheriff's Department in Bradenton, VanWezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, the Ellenton Ice Rink and gave of her time to many charitable organizations. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lapinskas; her sisters, Joan Harvey of Waltham and Paulette Bertolami of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; her nephews Mark Harvey (Wendy), Michael Harvey and Matthew Harvey, and her niece, Tara Bertolami. She is also survived by her very dear friend, Fr. Janusz Jancarz, Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Venice, Florida. A Memorial Mass was celebrated at Saint Frances X. Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, Florida, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you perform an act of kindness for someone | similar to the many kindnesses Shirley has given her friends and family. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
.