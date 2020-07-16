1/
Shirley Regas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Regas age 86 of South Yarmouth, MA lost her battle with Alzheimers disease and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Lewiston Maine, Shirley was the youngest daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Roach. She was raised and educated in Waltham and was a graduate of the last class at St. Marys High School. Shirley continued her education at Bentley College in Waltham, MA. She worked as an assistant to the superintendant of the Waltham Public School Department. She retired to Cape Cod and was an active member of the Yarmouth Senior Center. Shirley was the wife of her late husband John Regas and they were members of the Bass River Yacht Club. She was adventurous and traveled extensively. Shirley felt the joy of life was the journey, not the destination. She enjoyed theater, band concerts, and playing bridge and mahjong with her wide circle of friends. Shirley leaves behind a family that she was proud of: Deborah Bain of N. Chelmsford, MA, Susan Eldridge of S. Dennis, MA, Cheryl Laurie of S. Yarmouth, MA, and John Goodrich of Harwich, MA. She will be remembered by many loving grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Yarmouth Senior Center, 528 Forest Road, Yarmouth, MA 02673.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hallett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved