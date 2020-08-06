1/
Steven E. Rotchford
1955 - 2020
Mr. Steven E. Rocko Rotchford, of Waltham, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was 65. Steven, affectionately known as Rocko' was born June 24, 1955 in Waltham a son of the late Edward R. and Barbara M. (Curtin) Rotchford. He was a graduate of Waltham High School with the class of 1974. Steven worked as the parts manager for Minuteman Volkswagen in Bedford and previously at Brookline Volkswagen. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and will be remembered as a low-key gentle and quiet friend. In addition to his parents, Edward and Barbara, he is predeceased by his siblings, Michael. J. Rotchford and Joyce R. Rotchford. He leaves his brother, Gregg D. Rotchford and his wife, Maureen of Framingham; his sister-in-law,Virginia M. Rotchford of Wareham, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Steven's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, August 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
AUG
8
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
August 4, 2020
Rest in peace you are in my thoughts and prayers
Kenneth Meltzer
Coworker
August 4, 2020
Our Friend........
Lots of fun times at Stop and Shop, softball, bowling, and Ground Round on Friday Nights.....
Taken from us way to soon
You were the kindest, generous, and caring friend EVER.....
Reunited with your parents, brother, and sister.........May they embrace You until we all meet again.........
Rest in Heavenly Peace
Sending Hugs and Prayers to YOU and ALL Your Family...........XXXXXOOOOO
WIth deep fondness
Renee and Bill Aucoin
Renee Aucoin
Friend
August 4, 2020
So sorry to hear. We had many good times when we were much younger. Prayers to all. Rest well Rocko.
Carole McAleer
Friend
August 4, 2020
A rough voiced bear with a heart of gold. I missed you before you were gone. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Marcia King
Friend
August 3, 2020
Stevie aka Rocko,
You my darling were one of the best around! We will always have our wonderful Cheryl Lane memories my Brother. Now Rest In Peace with Our Angels up above
Forever in my heart ❤
Love you,
Kar
XOXOXO
Karen McGilvray
Family Friend
August 3, 2020
Rocko my dear friend! I can only hope I made you as happy as you made me. You were always so good to us, Jennifer, Brian & DJ! Thank you May you Rest In Peace I'll miss you! Love Debbie Sending thoughts and prayers to your family.
Debbie Withrow
Friend
August 3, 2020
Sincere Condolences to Rocky family. He was a gentle, kind and funny person. Although I hadn't seen him years I remember many good times shared. My he Rest In Peace.
Roni Gagnon
Friend
August 3, 2020
Rocko was a great person and mentor to me in the business.
He was kind and passionate.

He will be missed by many.
“ our soul never dies, it carries on”
Take Rock
Your friend
Gary Nazzaro
Gary nazzaro
Friend
August 3, 2020
Gary nazzaro
Friend
August 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Rocco's passing. He was a great long time friend. He will be sorely missed.
Mike Cummings
Friend
