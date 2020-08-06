Our Friend........

Lots of fun times at Stop and Shop, softball, bowling, and Ground Round on Friday Nights.....

Taken from us way to soon

You were the kindest, generous, and caring friend EVER.....

Reunited with your parents, brother, and sister.........May they embrace You until we all meet again.........

Rest in Heavenly Peace

Sending Hugs and Prayers to YOU and ALL Your Family...........XXXXXOOOOO

WIth deep fondness

Renee and Bill Aucoin

Renee Aucoin

Friend