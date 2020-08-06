Mr. Steven E. Rocko Rotchford, of Waltham, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was 65. Steven, affectionately known as Rocko' was born June 24, 1955 in Waltham a son of the late Edward R. and Barbara M. (Curtin) Rotchford. He was a graduate of Waltham High School with the class of 1974. Steven worked as the parts manager for Minuteman Volkswagen in Bedford and previously at Brookline Volkswagen. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and will be remembered as a low-key gentle and quiet friend. In addition to his parents, Edward and Barbara, he is predeceased by his siblings, Michael. J. Rotchford and Joyce R. Rotchford. He leaves his brother, Gregg D. Rotchford and his wife, Maureen of Framingham; his sister-in-law,Virginia M. Rotchford of Wareham, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Steven's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, August 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com