Steven M. Jenks, with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son Steven in Platteville, Colorado on December 4th, 2019. Steven was born in Waltham, Massachusetts the son of Jordan and Beverly Jenks of Jensen Beach, Florida. Besides his parents he leaves his daughter Juliane of Firestone, Colorado and his brother Gary Alan Jenks & nephew Gary Jordan Jenks of Waltham, Massachusetts. We also know that Steven is now with his beloved Nana, Velma Hoyt. Steven attended Waltham schools then moved to Colorado in the 1980s. He loved music and played bass guitar and sang with several Colorado bands. He was a current member of the Bakersfield Band. Besides music Steven loved hiking, bike riding, camping, and fishing around Colorado. There will be a Celebration of Life for Steven to be announced at a later date. An online guest book may be signed at Howe Mortuary.Com.
