Susan L. Kaupelis, of Worcester, formerly of Waltham died Wed- nesday, September 25, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center after a valiant battle with leukemia. She was 61. Born on September 29, 1957 in Waltham, she was a daughter of Corinne (LeBlanc) Carr and the late Chester T. Carr Jr. She was raised in Waltham and graduated with the class of 1975 from Waltham High School. She was married to Edward D. Kaupelis for many years until his untimely death on September 24, 2010. Her work as a medical billing specialist took them to Worcester where she had lived for the last 12 years. She worked for many years in the offices of Dr. Wayne Glazier until being diagnosed in February 2019. Susan loved spending time with her family and friends making memories and taking pictures. She had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews. Holidays were special times with her mother, sister and family in Wisconsin. In the last few years, she vacationed with her fianc and his family on Cape Cod and at Disney. Many hours were enjoyed sunning by the water. She loved to travel, go on cruises and take trips to Bermuda. She could be found dancing to music from various genres. As a big fan of rock and roll she went to many concerts with her brother and other friends. In addition to her mother, Corinne Carr of Green Bay, Wisconsin she leaves her siblings, Diane R. Carr (Lee Straate) of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and David T. Carr (Diane) of Waltham; nieces & nephews, Brandon Carr (Elyse), Adam Carr, Rachel Carr, Kyle Malesevich, Benjamin Straate (Claire), Laura Straate, Carl Straate; her fianc Ronald Kerswell of Worcester and his children, Jennifer Kerswell (Daniel Paile), Ronald Kerswell, Jr. and his grandchildren Kaylee and Ryan. She leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Susan's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte.20), Waltham on Saturday, October 26th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed her funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to UMass Memorial Health Care Cancer Center, 55 Lake Avenue North, Worcester, MA 01655 or https://www.umass memorialhealthcare.org/ umass-memorial-medical- center/giving. For online tribute please www. joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019