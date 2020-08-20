1/1
Suzanne Williams
1956 - 2020
1/1
Suzanne (Douglas) Williams, of Waltham, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was 63. Suzanne was born on June 13, 1956 in Waltham a daughter of Berenice M. (Cormier) Douglas, who passed away on April 15, 2020 and the late Irving L. 'Buddy' Douglas. Raised in Waltham she was a graduate of Waltham High School. After high school Sue enlisted in the US Army and proudly served before being honorably discharged. She worked as a secretary in the guidance counselor's office at Waltham High School before retiring. In her spare time, Sue loved volunteering at local animal shelters and was always willing to take in an animal in need of love and care. She was also an avid crafter and was always making keepsake items for her friends and family. She leaves her sons, Joseph M. Cunningham of Milford and Matthew D. Cunningham (wife Christin) of Acton and her 7 grandchildren Braeden, Shea, Berkleigh, Cole, Brilynn, Kiley and Broderick. She also leaves behind her siblings, Michael S. Douglas (wife Deborah) of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas (wife Cheryl) of Waltham, David S. Douglas (wife Jayne) of Meredith, New Hampshire, Mark Douglas (wife Tracy) of Stow and Mary Anne Douglas (husband Nik) of Stokesdale, North Carolina as well as many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Suzanne and for Berenice on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 am in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
AUG
22
Burial
Mount Feake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
August 15, 2020
Dear Paul and family
Please accept our sincere sympathy for the loss of your mother and sister. May they Rest In Peace.

Prayers
Ruth and Bob Gately
Ruth Gately
Friend
May 6, 2020
Sue & Abby
To Sue's family,
I am so sorry about the passing of your mother/sister. I know she loved her family very much and would always share how wonderful you were to her.
We became friends about 5 yrs ago and shared a deep love of animals. She adored her daughter' Abby so much. Wherever Sue went, Abby was sure to be her co-pilot. Sue had a big heart and will be missed very much!
Denise J
Friend
April 21, 2020
Scott and I are so deeply saddened to have learned of Sue's passing. We will be forever grateful for her ride with Berenice by the house last summer that allowed Berenice to see her home and for us to be able to celebrate her birthday with all of you. Sue and her family have been a part of our lives for many years and we are so truly sorry. You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Alyson Czelusniak
Family Friend
April 19, 2020
To the Douglas/Williams family, so sorry to hear of the passing of Sue, made me very sad to hear. I have known Sue for many years, always a happy person, loved her boys, loved her family and always with a beautiful smile on her face!! Sorry you left us too soon Sue, RIP
Love Angie And Joe xoxo
Angie Doucette
Friend
April 19, 2020
My sincere sympathies and prayers to the entire family. Sue was a dear friend and classmate. I have many fond memories of her throughout the years. God bless Sue, Rest In Peace. With Love Anne-Marie
Anne Marie Arsenault
Friend
April 18, 2020
Dear Paul and Family, I am so sorry to learn of the losses in your life, you have always been so good to me and I appreciate it. I'm offer you my deepest condolences. Fondly, Sue Walsh
Sue Walsh
April 18, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to the Douglas/Williams families for the passing of their beloved Suzanne. I have so many fun and fond memories of Sue. We were best of friends in high school and enjoyed every minute of those wonder years. Whether it was singing all those glee club songs, working together after school, hours of riding around in her mustang with the radio blasting, forever laughing out loud (even when things weren't even that funny), or all the happy times downstairs at Anne-Marie's house; I remember it all. We never did get around to moving to California and learning how to surf, even though we swore we were going to do it. It was such a carefree time when it seemed we'd never have to deal with such a sad time as this. When someone is taken so soon, you reflect back on those random things, too. Like, how Sue stayed up all night to help deliver a litter of kittens, the funny way she held her fingers when she smoked, or faking funny little accents just for the hell of it. Sue could be very impulsive, too, but in a fun way. She'd show up with a few pair of scissors saying it was time to go cut some dried flowers in the middle of a meadow somewhere, or the time we were riding around on Rt.117, when she slammed on her brakes in front of some huge, grassy hill and said let's climb up and roll down. She made me dizzy in more ways than one with her full-on zest for life!
Sue was the first of our circle of friends to marry off and raise her two beautiful boys. She loved them with all of her heart. We got to share a few of those meaningful milestones in our lives, but we lost track of each other over the years. I consider myself very fortunate to have these memories of Sue, and I'm sincerely grateful for the friendship that we shared. The world will miss Sue's robust laughter, her kind ways, but most of all that huge and welcoming heart of hers.
Rest in Peace, Sue
Carol
Carolann D'Eon
Friend
April 18, 2020
Deepest condolences to the entire Douglas Family. Suzanne was like another sister when we were growing up. Love and prayers to all.
Gail DellaCamera
Family Friend
April 17, 2020
I just heard today of Sue's passing. I am so very sorry to all the Douglas' family,Bernice and her son's, Joe and Matthew. So many wonderful memories of growing up on Fiske St.with Sue. My sister, Debbie's best friend growing up. Hugs & prayers to all of your family❤
Bonnie Cormier (Foskin)
Friend
April 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Douglas/Williams family. Mrs. Douglas, my memories with Suzanne from St. Joseph's and high school , still warm my heart! May she rest in Heavenly Peace. A favorite memory, is horseback riding together with my brother, Steve, Linda, Mike & Debbie. Hold dear to all of your favorite memories, to give you comfort.
Kathy ( Byron) DallaCosta
Classmate
April 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news of Suzanne's passing. I haven't seen her in many years but have found memories of her friendship in elementary, junior and senior high school. My sincerest condolences to all of the Douglas family and to Suzanne's children and grandchildren.
Shauna Sullivan Chamberlain
Friend
April 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened at hearing about Suzanne's death, growing up we had such fun times, if it weren't for her I may never had met and married my husband, she set us up, I always thanked her for that. May she rest if peace and my condolences to All of her family.
SHEIL Clifford
Friend
