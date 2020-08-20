Suzanne (Douglas) Williams, of Waltham, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was 63. Suzanne was born on June 13, 1956 in Waltham a daughter of Berenice M. (Cormier) Douglas, who passed away on April 15, 2020 and the late Irving L. 'Buddy' Douglas. Raised in Waltham she was a graduate of Waltham High School. After high school Sue enlisted in the US Army and proudly served before being honorably discharged. She worked as a secretary in the guidance counselor's office at Waltham High School before retiring. In her spare time, Sue loved volunteering at local animal shelters and was always willing to take in an animal in need of love and care. She was also an avid crafter and was always making keepsake items for her friends and family. She leaves her sons, Joseph M. Cunningham of Milford and Matthew D. Cunningham (wife Christin) of Acton and her 7 grandchildren Braeden, Shea, Berkleigh, Cole, Brilynn, Kiley and Broderick. She also leaves behind her siblings, Michael S. Douglas (wife Deborah) of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas (wife Cheryl) of Waltham, David S. Douglas (wife Jayne) of Meredith, New Hampshire, Mark Douglas (wife Tracy) of Stow and Mary Anne Douglas (husband Nik) of Stokesdale, North Carolina as well as many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Suzanne and for Berenice on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 am in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
