My sincerest sympathies to the Douglas/Williams families for the passing of their beloved Suzanne. I have so many fun and fond memories of Sue. We were best of friends in high school and enjoyed every minute of those wonder years. Whether it was singing all those glee club songs, working together after school, hours of riding around in her mustang with the radio blasting, forever laughing out loud (even when things weren't even that funny), or all the happy times downstairs at Anne-Marie's house; I remember it all. We never did get around to moving to California and learning how to surf, even though we swore we were going to do it. It was such a carefree time when it seemed we'd never have to deal with such a sad time as this. When someone is taken so soon, you reflect back on those random things, too. Like, how Sue stayed up all night to help deliver a litter of kittens, the funny way she held her fingers when she smoked, or faking funny little accents just for the hell of it. Sue could be very impulsive, too, but in a fun way. She'd show up with a few pair of scissors saying it was time to go cut some dried flowers in the middle of a meadow somewhere, or the time we were riding around on Rt.117, when she slammed on her brakes in front of some huge, grassy hill and said let's climb up and roll down. She made me dizzy in more ways than one with her full-on zest for life!

Sue was the first of our circle of friends to marry off and raise her two beautiful boys. She loved them with all of her heart. We got to share a few of those meaningful milestones in our lives, but we lost track of each other over the years. I consider myself very fortunate to have these memories of Sue, and I'm sincerely grateful for the friendship that we shared. The world will miss Sue's robust laughter, her kind ways, but most of all that huge and welcoming heart of hers.

Rest in Peace, Sue

Carol

Carolann D'Eon

Friend