Sylvia Previte

Terri, Dom and Cara - I am so sorry to hear about Sylvia. My mother treasured their friendship and I am so glad she and Rona were able to see each other again a few years ago. Your mom always was welcoming and kind to me - She was even my emergency contact, if I got sick at school! Condolences to you all and hoping happy memories help you through this sad time.

Susan (Peters) Shaw

Neighbor