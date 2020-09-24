Sylvia Previte, a Child advocate attorney from Waltham, MA, died Monday, the 14th of September, 2020 following a brief battle with neuroendocrine cancer and Dementia. She was born June 27th, 1942 in Somerville, MA to Edwin Oxley and Irma Belyea. Sylvia married and had children at a very young age and raised her family in Waltham, MA. It was quite a surprise so many years later when she had her youngest daughter and decided to go back to school to become a lawyer. Sylvia was an advocate for countless children in difficult situations and abusive homes. She made such an impact on many of the children that they kept in touch with her as they grew into adults. In her retirement, Sylvia ran a popular conch shack and bar in the Bahamas with her partner Tellis. Sylvia was a great cook and gardener. She loved the occasional thrift shop, and had an odd obsession with buttons. However, her favorite role was being Nana and spending as much time possible with her grandchildren. Sylvia is survived by her long time partner Tellis Curry; children Domenic Previte and wife Patricia Previte; Teresa Brown; and Cara Leblanc and her husband Stephen LeBlanc; brother Edwin Oxley; sister Martha Morin and husband John Morin; brother Gilman Oxley. Her Grandchildren Anthony Previte, Joeseph Previte, Gianna Previte, Ella Leblanc, and Mia LeBlanc whom she loved all dearly. Due to Covid, there are no planned services at this time. In lieu of flowers, she requested a donation be made in her name to Child's Play Charity. A charity that supports hospitalized children. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
.