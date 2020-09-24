1/1
Sylvia Previte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Previte, a Child advocate attorney from Waltham, MA, died Monday, the 14th of September, 2020 following a brief battle with neuroendocrine cancer and Dementia. She was born June 27th, 1942 in Somerville, MA to Edwin Oxley and Irma Belyea. Sylvia married and had children at a very young age and raised her family in Waltham, MA. It was quite a surprise so many years later when she had her youngest daughter and decided to go back to school to become a lawyer. Sylvia was an advocate for countless children in difficult situations and abusive homes. She made such an impact on many of the children that they kept in touch with her as they grew into adults. In her retirement, Sylvia ran a popular conch shack and bar in the Bahamas with her partner Tellis. Sylvia was a great cook and gardener. She loved the occasional thrift shop, and had an odd obsession with buttons. However, her favorite role was being Nana and spending as much time possible with her grandchildren. Sylvia is survived by her long time partner Tellis Curry; children Domenic Previte and wife Patricia Previte; Teresa Brown; and Cara Leblanc and her husband Stephen LeBlanc; brother Edwin Oxley; sister Martha Morin and husband John Morin; brother Gilman Oxley. Her Grandchildren Anthony Previte, Joeseph Previte, Gianna Previte, Ella Leblanc, and Mia LeBlanc whom she loved all dearly. Due to Covid, there are no planned services at this time. In lieu of flowers, she requested a donation be made in her name to Child's Play Charity. A charity that supports hospitalized children. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 19, 2020
Terri, Dom and Cara - I am so sorry to hear about Sylvia. My mother treasured their friendship and I am so glad she and Rona were able to see each other again a few years ago. Your mom always was welcoming and kind to me - She was even my emergency contact, if I got sick at school! Condolences to you all and hoping happy memories help you through this sad time.
Susan (Peters) Shaw
Neighbor
September 18, 2020
Cara and Steve, I'm so very very sorry to hear. Sylvia was such a kind and loving person. Our prayers are with you.
Marianne Lally
Friend
September 18, 2020
I am so, so sorry. I have so many wonderful memories of the times I spent with this amazing woman. I will never forget her - she was so kind and shared so much of herself with everyone.
Stephanie Bibbo
Friend
September 17, 2020
Terri, I always remember your mom for her decision to become a lawyer after we were in elementary school.
Deepest sympathy for you, Dom and Cara.
Ann Lynnworth
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
I met Sylvia way back in the early 90’s when we practiced together in Cambridge. A true class act.
Fran Seager
Coworker
September 17, 2020
Terri, Dom, Cara and family, my deepest sympathy for your loss. Sylvia was a special person and so wonderful to Kim. I have great memories at her home and down at the Cape house. Rest in peace Sylvia. I will always remember your kindness.
Gail Torrens
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sylvia was an amazing woman with an boundless amount of love to give. She will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Donna Schofield
Friend
September 17, 2020
Dom, Terri, Cara and Family
Words cannot express the Loss of Auntie Sylvia. So many wonderful times our Families had. Much Love
Jeannie Cooper-Walsh
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved