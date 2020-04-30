|
Tara J. (Donlon) LaPlante, of Waltham, died at her home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 following a courageous twelve year battle with chronic leukemia. She was 58. Tara was born in Waltham on August 22, 1961, a daughter of the late Thomas J., Jr. and Arlene A. "Tisha" (Sullivan) Donlon. She was a 1979 graduate of Waltham High School and went on to pursue her lifelong passion of being a hairstylist. While Tara loved helping others look their 'best' on the outside, she had a special talent for helping them feel their best on the inside, too. She made her clients feel like old friends and anyone that sat in her chair could be comforted with her friendly smile and casual, calming nature. She had a thirst for adventure which brought her on numerous journeys camping, horseback riding, whitewater rafting, and traveling to any new place. While she delighted exploring new places the world offered, her sense of adventure did not stop at home. Much to her family's pleasure she had great talent in the kitchen where she would cook and bake meals and treats to keep them well-fed and satisfied. She also enjoyed gardening, bike riding, and jogging. She remained active in mind and body and was truly a bright light in many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is reunited with her brother, the late Thomas J. Donlon, III. Tara leaves her children. Matthew W. Gidney (Johanna) of Waltham, Patrick J. Gidney of Oceanside, California and Jade T. LaPlante of Waltham; her granddaughter, Lana A. Gidney; her sister and brothers, P. Jodi Ohnemus (Walter 'Ted') of Center Harbor, New Hampshire, Sean P. Donlon (Marsha) and Daniel J. Donlon, all of Brownfield, Maine, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Tara's life by gathering for a Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham on a date to be announced.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020