Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Theresa A. Fanara

Theresa A. Fanara Obituary
Mrs. Theresa A. (Mandile) Fanara, of Waltham, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Lahey Hospital, Burlington. She was 87. Theresa was born and raised in Brighton, a daughter of the late John and Assunta (DeMambro) Mandile and was a graduate of Brighton High School. After that she attended secretarial school where she learned accounting skills that landed her a job with Sears, Roebuck & Company. On February 11, 1956 she married Waltham native Santo G. 'Sandy' Fanara in Our Lady of the Presentation Church and the pair soon made Waltham their lifelong home. After staying at home to raise her family Theresa took an accounting position with FM Global in Waltham, retiring when she was 75. She leaves her beloved husband, Santo G. 'Sandy' Fanara; her son, Raymond P. Fanara (Julia) of Brookeville, Maryland; her grandchildren, Marcel and Raymond Fanara; her sister, Mary Ann Zagurski of Northport, Florida and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was also the sister of the late Arthur DeMambro. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, December 11th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
