|
|
Theresa C. (Arone) D'Amico, age 93 of Watertown, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D'Amico. Loving mother of Sharon D'Amico, Michael D'Amico and his wife Joanne, Cynthia D'Amico, Janice D'Amico, Arthur D'Amico and his wife Joy and John D'Amico and his wife Lisa. Cherished Nana to 22 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Family and friends will celebrate Theresa's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10 AM followed by a 11 AM funeral mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019