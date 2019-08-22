Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa D'Amico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa C. D'Amico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa C. D'Amico Obituary
Theresa C. (Arone) D'Amico, age 93 of Watertown, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D'Amico. Loving mother of Sharon D'Amico, Michael D'Amico and his wife Joanne, Cynthia D'Amico, Janice D'Amico, Arthur D'Amico and his wife Joy and John D'Amico and his wife Lisa. Cherished Nana to 22 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Family and friends will celebrate Theresa's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10 AM followed by a 11 AM funeral mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now