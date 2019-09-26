|
Mrs. Theresa M. (Furey) Cousineau, of Waltham, passed away on September 16, 2019. She was 92. On May 31, 1927, Theresa was one of six children born to Ireland natives, Thomas and Ella (Cunningham) Furey. Born and raised in Watertown, she was a graduate of Saint Patrick's High School, and it was also at her home parish that she married her sweetheart, fellow Watertown native, Edward T. Cousineau on April 14, 1956. The pair moved to Natick before settling in Waltham where they would raise their five children. Theresa found joy and fulfillment in doing what she truly did best: being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to taking care of her home and enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with loved ones. She loved watching her children grow in the family home in Waltham, and her love and happiness only multiplied with the addition of each new grandchild and great-grandchild. Theresa is reunited with her husband, Ed, who passed away in 2014, and her siblings, the late Joseph and John Furey, Mary Duval, Esther Mahoney and Ethel Kelly. She leaves her children, Jeanne M. Bruno (David) of Burlington, Edward T. Cousineau, Jr. (Denise) of Franklin, Janet T. Cousineau of Waltham, Karen M. Cousineau of Salem and David P. Cousineau (Patrice) of Sanford, ME. She was the beloved grandmother of Justin Yow, Alyssa McElwany, Jenna Bruno, Kailey Johnson, Kevin, Rachel and Michael Cousineau, and great-grandmother of Ashlyn and Ava Yow, and Dalton McElwaney. Also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday , September 20th, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to WCI, 135 Beaver Street, Waltham, 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019