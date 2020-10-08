Thomas Arthur Barow (Tommy) of Waltham, passed away peacefully Sunday September 20th, 2020 in the Presentation Manor Nursing Home in Brighton at the age of 79. Born on July 24, 1941 in Newton; son of the late John and Anna (Meyers) Barow; Tom was born, raised and educated in Newton before moving to Waltham in 1972 where he spent the rest of his life. He loved to spend time at his home in Wells, Maine as well. A graduate of Newton High School Class of 1959; Tom served proudly and honorably with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era, becoming disabled. He furthered his education graduating from Newbury College with an Associates Degree and from Bentley College with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. He worked various jobs over the years. Tommy was a diehard Boston sports fan; who followed all the teams and a huge Boston Red Sox fan. He also had a passion for playing golf and was an avid player at Fresh Pond Golf Course in Cambridge. He loved dining out especially for breakfast and dinners at The Olive Garden. He listened to a wide range of music largely country, 50s & 60s Music. He stayed on top of current events, politics and reading true crime books and a variety of movies with a zeal for driving and exploring new places. Especially Maine, where he enjoyed time at his condo and around the area. Tom is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy J. Barow (Dottie) 57 blissful years of marriage; his loving & devoted children; Diane Barlow and David Barow both of Waltham; and his dear sister-in-law Barbara Pemberton, her husband Bill; numerous nieces, nephews and dear brothers, the late Jack Barow and Joseph Milewski. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time; the family will gather to celebrate Toms life and the love he shared, at a Private Graveside Funeral Service at Mt. Feake Cemetery with the United States Marine Corps. Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association
and The Disabled American Veterans.