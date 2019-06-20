|
Mr. Thomas E. Monaghan, of Waltham, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at House in Lincoln after a courageous 20 year battle with cancer. He was 77. Tom was born in Waltham on November 25, 1941, a son of the late John and Agnes (Tully) Monaghan, and was a lifelong resident. Tom was employed by the Raytheon Company for 41 years and served as a lieutenant for their security operations at their global headquarters in Waltham. Tom also served as a constable for the City of Waltham for several years. Tom was an avid Boston sports fan and was a long time season ticket holder to Boston College football. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and neighbors. He had quick wit and took great pleasure in entertaining people. Tom was able to keep his sense of humor while dealing with the challenges of his lengthy illness. He loved to crack jokes with the staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital. He was a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge No. 953, in Waltham. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Jean (Murphy) Monaghan, his children, Julie A. Monaghan of Waltham and Sean T. Monaghan and his wife Sadie of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; proud Papa to Nora Jayne Monaghan of Jackson Hole; his sister, Helen Puglisi of Bulls Head, Arizona; his sister -in - law, Norma (Leblanc) Monaghan of Waltham; his brother-in-law, Bernard G. Murphy of Wellesley and many nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends. Tom was predeceased by his brothers John Monaghan and James Monaghan and his in-laws, Bernard P. and Mary (Cormier) Murphy. Family and friends will honor and remember Tom's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Monday, June 24th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, June 25th before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Tom to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 20 to June 27, 2019