Ever the gentleman Tom Casey will be remembered for his loving acts of kindness, intellect and his ever ready sense of humor. His family is certain that he has been reunited with his wife, Mary and extended family and friends in heaven where they are gathered around the piano sharing wonderful songs, stories and each others company. Tom died on March 15, 2019 in Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham. He was 87. Thomas M. Casey was born March 23, 1931 in Waltham a son of the late Robert Andrew and Mary Elizabeth (Deehan) Casey. A graduate of Saint Mary's High School with the class of 1948 he then earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Boston College and a Masters degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. He married Mary Louise O'Donnell in Saint Mary's Church on December 29, 1956 and they were married until her death on July 27, 1983. After several years working in the family business Tom left to begin a successful career in hospital administration at University Hospital in Boston and later at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. Retirement then afforded him the opportunity to keep busy and working at Gore Place in Waltham and the Harvard Museum in Cambridge. His fondness for travel took him throughout the country and abroad where he took great joy in visiting his much loved Ireland and Bermuda. The New York Times crossword puzzle was a daily ritual. In addition to his wife, Mary he is predeceased by his brothers, Robert M. Casey and John B. Casey. He leaves his children, Rosemary J. LaRosa (Michael) of Walpole, Thomas M. CaseyJr. of Waltham, Geoffery Casey (Holly) of Norfolk and Neil A. Casey of Waltham; his grandchildren, Joseph and Ryan LaRosa of Denver, Colorado and Emily, Patrick, Gregory and Reid Casey, all of Norfolk; his brothers, Donald B. Casey of Dedham, Joseph F. Casey (Beatrice) of Scituate and the late Robert M. Casey and John B. Casey; also survived by nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated for Tom on Wednesday, March 20th in Saint Marys Church, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston MA 02131 (give.hebrewseniorlife.org/ tribute) or of Waltham, Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019