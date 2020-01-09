|
|
Thomas Paul Handrahan of Waltham, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019 in his residence at the age of 71. Born on June 5, 1948 in Waltham; beloved son of the late Richard and Janice (Lordan) Handrahan, Tom was a lifelong resident of Waltham. A graduate of Waltham High School with the Class of 1966; TOM worked as a Laborer with the Laborers Local Union #560 until his retirement at 62. TOM proudly served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a decorated veteran as the recipient of two Purple Hearts, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Sharpshooter M-16. In his spare time he was a true history buff an avid reader, who enjoyed listening to smooth jazz. Most especially he spent his time supporting any and all veterans groups and organizations to help those suffering from service related diseases. TOM is survived but his devoted and loving siblings; Eileen Handrahan of Florida; Richard J. Handrahan and his wife Lisa of Florida; John V. Handrahan of Mashpee; Ruth LaCh- ance and her husband Donald of Maine; Patricia Blankenship and her husband Gene of Florida and Joseph A. Handrahan and his wife Sandy of Florida. In addition he is survived by 10 cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving sister Jann-Carol Handrahan. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Toms Life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street WALTHAM on Friday morning Jan. 10th at 10:30 am. Interment with United States Army military honors will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday Jan. 9th from 3-7 pm. Please consider ( or The Salvation Army as both of these organizations has help- ed so many.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020