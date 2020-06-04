Mr. Valmont 'Val' Babineau, of Waltham, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. He was 96. Val was born on March 12, 1924 in Grande-Digue New Brunswick, one of nine children born to the late Adelbert and Laura (LeBlanc) Babineau. He immigrated to the States in 1947 and became a lifelong Waltham resident. Until his retirement Val worked for years as a meat cutter at the Waltham Supermarket. He and his late beloved wife, Antoinette, were devoted parishioners of Saint Joseph's Church on Main Street where he also belonged to the Holy Name Society. The two were also longtime members of the French-American Victory Club in Waltham. In addition to his wife, Antoinette (Cormier) Babineau, he is reunited with his siblings, the late Robert Babineau, Eugene Babineau, and Doris Ledger. He leaves his brothers, Aurele Babineau of Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, Camille Babineau of Billerica, and Edmund Babineau of Waltham, his sisters, Lodia Hebert of Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, and Evelyn Ledger of Worcester, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Valmont's family will gather privately in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham for committal services. The date and time of Val's Memorial Mass will be announced later.



