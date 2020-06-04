Valmont Babineau
1924 - 2020
Mr. Valmont 'Val' Babineau, of Waltham, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. He was 96. Val was born on March 12, 1924 in Grande-Digue New Brunswick, one of nine children born to the late Adelbert and Laura (LeBlanc) Babineau. He immigrated to the States in 1947 and became a lifelong Waltham resident. Until his retirement Val worked for years as a meat cutter at the Waltham Supermarket. He and his late beloved wife, Antoinette, were devoted parishioners of Saint Joseph's Church on Main Street where he also belonged to the Holy Name Society. The two were also longtime members of the French-American Victory Club in Waltham. In addition to his wife, Antoinette (Cormier) Babineau, he is reunited with his siblings, the late Robert Babineau, Eugene Babineau, and Doris Ledger. He leaves his brothers, Aurele Babineau of Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, Camille Babineau of Billerica, and Edmund Babineau of Waltham, his sisters, Lodia Hebert of Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, and Evelyn Ledger of Worcester, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Valmont's family will gather privately in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham for committal services. The date and time of Val's Memorial Mass will be announced later.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
May 31, 2020
Val was my wife's neighbor in Waltham .We have very fond memories of him. Always happy.
Steve Bowlby
Family Friend
May 30, 2020
My dear God Father. He was the life of the party. Always kept us laughing.
Claude Babineau
May 29, 2020
Val was such a cheerful and funny guy, He never failed to put a smile on my face everyday. My Condolences and Prayers go out to the Family. Val you Will be sincerely Missed. Jess ~ BLX Community
Jessani Troche
Friend
May 29, 2020
Our sympathie to Valmont and his family and friends may he rest in peace, he always had a smile on his face
Jean et Yvette Allain
May 28, 2020
Rest in Peace uncle Val. You always managed to make us laugh when you visited. Our condolences to all the family. Jean-Guy, Marie-Thérèse, Denis, Emilie, Martin
Jean-Guy Hebert
Family
May 28, 2020
Our sincere condolescences to all families. Love you all xoxo Janice, Louis, Jérémie and Danika.
Janice Leblanc
Family
May 28, 2020
Im so so sorry to see Val has passed but find peace in knowing he is reunited with Antoinette the love of his life. Val was always the life of the party at WX . The two of them had the true love we always dream of. My thoughts and prayers are with you all as you too became part of my day to day family ...
Fondly
Clare
Clare Welch
Family Friend
May 28, 2020
He was very funny in his way.could laugh at farts and stuff we talk about him with my mother dorice, valmond sister and it made us laugh
Leonard Leger
Family
